This Week in EG Real Estate: 16 New Listings

Above: 375 Shippee Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 5/22/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 16 new listings and 4 sold properties.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

4 Russell Way, Residential, $185,000.

337 Crompton Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $279,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard, Unit #202, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $295,500.

*3 Otan Court, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $344,900.

*30 Abigail Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $429,900.

300 Division Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $465,000.

41 Landover Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $469,900.

70 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $489,900.

200 Grand View Road, Split Level, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $499,900.

75 Huguenot Drive, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $514,000.

220 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $529,900.

58 Hyland Avenue, Bungalow, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $535,000.

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $849,900.

7 Ashbrook Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 4 half bath, $899,000.

*11 Green Hill Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 3 half bath, $949,000.

375 Shippee Road, Other, 5 bed, 5 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,642,000.

SOLDS

30 River Farm Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $540,000.

10 Squirrel Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $780,000.

3 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $780,000.

6 Old Farm Road, Other, 4 bed, 5 full bath, 2 half bath, $2,350,000.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

