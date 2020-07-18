This Week in EG Real Estate: 16 New Listings, 22 Open Houses

Above: 355 Stone Ridge Drive.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 7/17/20 and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 16 new listings, 12 sold properties and lots of open houses.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

3 Eagle Run, Unit #B, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $239,900.

*16 Eagle Run, Unit #A, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $249,900.

5570 Post Road, Unit #7, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $349,900.

187 Kent Drive, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $429,000.

147 Dalehill Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $429,900.

*226 Ives Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $449,900.

300 Division Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $465,000.

27 Victory Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $469,900.

35 Field Stone Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $539,000.

355 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $565,000.

11 Camden Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $579,900.

1 Russell Way, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $700,000.

1325 Waterford Drive, Ranch, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $725,000.

40 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $799,000.

1 Corr Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $975,000.

*65 Charlotte Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,349,900.

SOLDS

0 South Road, Vacant Land, $14,000.

0 Trappers Lane, Vacant Land, $227,000.

85 Eugene Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $252,000.

15 Whitetail Lane, Vacant Land, $275,000.

*30 Abigail Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $440,000.

45 Hanaford Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $480,000.

67 Eldredge Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $560,000.

*182 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 3 bed, 4 full bath, $599,900.

14 Camden Court, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $633,000.

25 David Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $665,000.

40 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $768,100.

35 Romano Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,325,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here