This Week in EG Real Estate: 16 Condos & 1 Mixed Use

by | Dec 30, 2022

Above: This week’s lone new mixed use listing at 845 Main Street in EG.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/30/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 4 sold properties, and no open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
*39 Stonebridge Lane #31, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $659,900. 
*94 Stonebridge Lane #14, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.
*90 Stonebridge Lane #13, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900. 
*120 Stonebridge Crossing #20, One Level Condo 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900. 
*116 Stonebridge Crossing #19, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900. 
*112 Stonebridge Lane #18, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900. 
*29 Stonebridge Lane #33, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $635,000. 
*63 Stonebridge Lane #26, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $619,900. 
*67 Stonebridge Lane #25, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $619,900. 
*56 Deer Run #10, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900. 
*52 Deer Run #9, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900. 
*35 Stonebridge Lane #32, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900.
*36 Deer Run #6, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900. 
*62 Deer Run #11, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900. 
*32 Deer Run #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900. 
*25 Stonebridge Lane #34, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900. 
845 Main Street, Mixed Use, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $569,999. 

SOLDS
35 Oak Dell Circle, Contemporary, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $738,000. 
28 Verndale Drive, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $623,000. 
*98 Stonebridge Lane #15, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $580,000. 
*101 Stonebridge Lane #21, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $520,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

