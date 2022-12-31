This Week in EG Real Estate: 16 Condos & 1 Mixed Use

Above: This week’s lone new mixed use listing at 845 Main Street in EG.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/30/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 4 sold properties, and no open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
*39 Stonebridge Lane #31, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $659,900.
*94 Stonebridge Lane #14, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.
*90 Stonebridge Lane #13, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.
*120 Stonebridge Crossing #20, One Level Condo 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.
*116 Stonebridge Crossing #19, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.
*112 Stonebridge Lane #18, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.
*29 Stonebridge Lane #33, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $635,000.
*63 Stonebridge Lane #26, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $619,900.
*67 Stonebridge Lane #25, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $619,900.
*56 Deer Run #10, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900.
*52 Deer Run #9, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900.
*35 Stonebridge Lane #32, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900.
*36 Deer Run #6, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.
*62 Deer Run #11, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.
*32 Deer Run #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.
*25 Stonebridge Lane #34, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.
845 Main Street, Mixed Use, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $569,999.
SOLDS
35 Oak Dell Circle, Contemporary, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $738,000.
28 Verndale Drive, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $623,000.
*98 Stonebridge Lane #15, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $580,000.
*101 Stonebridge Lane #21, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $520,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
