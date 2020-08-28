This Week in EG Real Estate: 14 Late Summer Listings

Above: 2 Tipping Rock, East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 8/28/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 14 new listings and 13 sold properties.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

57 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $269,900.

5535 Post Road, Bungalow, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $295,000.

431 First Avenue, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $329,000.

60 Queen Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $420,000.

459 Tillinghast Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $425,000.

30 Tucker Street, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000.

30 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $539,000.

*100 Charlotte Drive, Contemporary, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.

2 Sally Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $600,000.

157 Middle Road, Cape Cod, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $650,000.

*22 Primrose Drive, Ranch, Victorian, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $679,900.

200 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $874,900.

2 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $974,000.

120 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,049,000.

SOLDS

*752 Quaker Lane, Unit #C305, High Rise, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $134,900.

295 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $179,900.

*82 Bay View Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $330,000.

645 Cedar Avenue, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $332,000.

4 Coddington Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $366,500.

*95 Herbert Street, Cottage, 1 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $370,000.

21 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $715,876.

43 Rocky Hollow Road, Total Residential Development, $725,000.

2 David Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 $762,500.

163 Spring Street, Colonial, Historic, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $835,000.

170 Spring Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $900,000.

10 Hoyer Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $930,000.

85 Longmeadow Drive, Colonial, Other, Tudor, 4 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,185,000.

OPEN HOUSES

