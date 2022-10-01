This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings

Above: 910 South Road, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 9/30/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

0 Lot 4 Tipping Rock Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,659,500.

0 Lot 7 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,579,500.

0 Lot 10 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,449,500.

60 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $997,000.

910 South Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $930,000.

365 Grand View Road , Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

82 Spring Street, Victorian, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,000.

*56 Lawndale Drive, Cottage/Ranch, 2 Bath, 1 Bath, $574,900.

4 Grasslands Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $569,900.

17 Kenson Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $515,000.

42 Marlborough Street, Bungalow/Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,000.

150 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $599,900.

105 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $524,900.

SOLDS

10 Wood Duck Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000.

*145 Dagnillo Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $925,000.

*3 Chace Street, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $736,000.

275 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $630,000.

*199 Ives Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

360 Shippeetown Road, Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $570,000.

*45 Overlook Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.

*28 Myrna Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $280,000.

10 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $275,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.