This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings

Above: 910 South Road, EG
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 9/30/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
0 Lot 4 Tipping Rock Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,659,500.
0 Lot 7 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,579,500.
0 Lot 10 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,449,500.
60 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $997,000.
910 South Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $930,000.
365 Grand View Road , Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
82 Spring Street, Victorian, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,000.
*56 Lawndale Drive, Cottage/Ranch, 2 Bath, 1 Bath, $574,900.
4 Grasslands Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $569,900.
17 Kenson Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $515,000.
42 Marlborough Street, Bungalow/Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,000.
150 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $599,900.
105 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $524,900.
SOLDS
10 Wood Duck Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000.
*145 Dagnillo Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $925,000.
*3 Chace Street, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $736,000.
275 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $630,000.
*199 Ives Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.
360 Shippeetown Road, Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $570,000.
*45 Overlook Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.
*28 Myrna Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $280,000.
10 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $275,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
