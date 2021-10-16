This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings and a $2M Sale

Above: 40 Graham Way

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 10/15/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 1 sold property and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*360 Love Lane, Contemporary/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000.

40 Graham Way, Cape Cod/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,900.

55 Osprey Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $755,000.

220 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath $599,900.

40 Sylvan Drive, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900.

*440 Greenbush Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $475,000.

6 Kirker Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,000. Pending.

30 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $889,000. Pending.

171 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

25 Water Street #305, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $225,999. Pending.

*756 Quaker Lane #307A, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $125,000. Pending.

*135 Winnisquam Drive, Residential Land, $249,900. Pending.

620 Main Street #CU-2, Retail/Office/Commercial, $649,000.

SOLDS

400 Hunters Crossing, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $2,000,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.