This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings; 6 Solds

By Mary Louise Formisano

There’s new COVID 19 pandemic best practice regarding buyers being asked to provide information prior to scheduling a showing. According to Rhode Island MLS, the seller and listing broker can refuse to schedule a showing unless and until the buyer delivers a pre-approval letter or proof of funds to the listing broker prior to a showing. The seller must have issued written instructions to the listing broker. This pre-approval/financing requirement would be included in showing instructions.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 5/15/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 13 new listings and 6 sold properties.

NEW LISTINGS

0 Trappers, Land, Residential , $229,000.

79 Duke Street, Unit #14, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $249,000.

0 Greenwich Boulevard, Unit #307, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $258,500.

342 Cedar Avenue, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $399,900.

59 Lafayette Drive, Split Level, Tri-Level, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $409,900.

*199 Ives Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $450,000.

85 Red Barn Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $532,900.

5 Great Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $539,000.

25 Severn Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $625,000.

5 Hidden Lane , Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $769,900.

30 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $1,185,000.

85 Longmeadow Drive, Colonial, Other, Tudor, 4 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,225,000.

130 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,495,000.

SOLDS

2025 Frenchtown Road, Residential, $123,400.

15 Forest Lane, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 3 half bath, $400,000.

*4474 Post Road, Commercial, Office Building, $419,900.

6 Overbrook Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $480,000.

10 Tall Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000.

340 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $562,500.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES