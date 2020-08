This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings, 32 Solds 

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 8/14/20, and represents two weeks of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

20 Rock Way, Vacant Land, $187,900.

*14 Eagle Run, Unit #A, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $249,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard, Unit #210, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $295,329.

*14 Elizabeth Avenue, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $310,000.

620 Main Street, Unit #8, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $319,900.

550 Division Street, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $330,000.

161 Pine Glen Drive, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $375,000.

*50 Austin Road, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $382,000.

*330 Ives Road, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $429,900.

*3 Venus Drive, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $475,000.

180 South Road, Unit #180, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $499,900.

170 South Road, Unit #170, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $499,900.

40 Lenihan Lane, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $929,900.

SOLDS

*441 Greenbush Road, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $150,000.

*45 Hunts River Court, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $292,000.

*58 Littlefield Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $300,000.

*122 Overhill Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $365,000.

1166 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $383,500.

*108 Ives Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $390,000.

88 Grand View Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $435,000.

820 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $455,000.

58 Hyland Avenue, Bungalow, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $512,000.

95 Adirondack Drive, Contemporary, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $513,100.

10 Sanctuary Drive, Unit #10, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $532,000.

5 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $535,000.

625 Cedar Avenue, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $552,000.

151 CindyAnn Drive, Colonial , 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $585,000.

25 Severn Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.

425 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.

10 River Run, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $629,900.

20 Canterbury Lane, Colonial , 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $635,000.

40 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $649,900.

10 Apple Tree Court, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $659,000.

145 Tillinghast Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 full bath, half bath, $675,000.

290 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $676,500.

2 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $720,000.

205 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial, Historic, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $725,000.

1285 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $799,000.

35 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $800,000.

85 Juniper Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $805,000.

40 Bassett Circle, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $810,000.

10 Wood Duck Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $925,000.

OPEN HOUSES

