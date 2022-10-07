This Week in EG Real Estate: 11 New Listings

Above: 64 Lawndale Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/7/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

100 Rocky Hollow Road, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,395,000.

*0 Lakedell Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $729,900.

*64 Lawndale Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $629,900.

*46 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Tudor, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $624,900.

143 Allen Drive, Split Level, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $399,900.

*87 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,000.

*190 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $390,000.

*4162 Post Road #9, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $289,000.

*3940 Post Road #32, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $210,000. Offer Accepted.

845 Main Street, Multi-Family, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $624,900.

0 Cora Street, Residential Land, $159,000.

SOLDS

55 Ridgefield Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900.

*214 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $475,000.

275 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $265,000.

*85 Stonebridge Lane #23, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $622,900.

112 Pine Glen Drive #C-2, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $515,000.

1404 South County Trail #216, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,000.

880-900 Main Street, Commercial, $650,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.