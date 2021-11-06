This Week in EG Real Estate: 11 New Listings and 11 Solds

Above: 80 Taggart Court

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of late Friday afternoon, 11/5/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. This week, there are 11 new listings, 11 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*129 Charlotte Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Baths, 1 Half Bath, $1,599,900.

80 Taggart Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,300,000.

15 Beech Crest Road, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $765,000.

39 Oakwood Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900.

2195 Division Road, Colonial, 4 Bath, 3 Bath, $649,900.

60 Huling Lane, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $649,900.

12 Lincoln Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bed, $374,900.

*10 Lamb Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $339,000.

15 Castle Street #9, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $989,000.

1125 South Road, Residential Land, $238,900.

63 Cedar Avenue #10, Commercial Condo, $279,000.

SOLDS

35 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Nath, 1 Half Bath, $980,000.

520 Shippeetown Road, Colonial, 6 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $925,000.

120 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, Half Bath, $845,000.

5 Graham Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $785,000.

30 Ledge Road, Bungalow, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $600,000.

43 Gould Place, Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000.

*33 Alger Avenue, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $488,000.

95 Crickett Circle, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $600,000.

*4480 Post Road #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

47 Bridge Street #2, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, 432,500.

*0 Charlotte Drive, Residential Land, $206,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.