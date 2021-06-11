This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings

Above: 160 Boulder Way

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday Evening, 6/10/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings,6 sold properties and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

85 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,299,900.

20 Sparrow Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,025,000.

95 Tipping Rock Drive, Contemporary/Other/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000.

160 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $845,000.

65 Misty Oak Drive, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $749,000.

10 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $679,000. Offer Accepted!

1300 Waterford Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

*15 Abigail Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,999.

302 Kenyon Avenue, Ranch , 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $409,900.

42 Castle Street, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,900.

SOLDS

70 Peirce Street, Colonial/Contemporary/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,275,000.

85 Lynn Circle, Colonial/Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $900,000.

39 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $658,000.

0 Castle Street #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $630,000.

*5390 Post Road #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $375,000.

0 Moosehorn Road, Residential Land, $199,900.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.