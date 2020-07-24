This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings, 26 Open Houses

Above: 15 Pardon’s Wood Lane.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 7/24/20 and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 10 new listings, 8 sold properties and over 20 open houses.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

25 Water Street, Unit #101, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $224,900.

*44 Goodwin Street, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $349,900.

1404 South County Trail, Unit #212, High Rise, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $439,000.

*226 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,900.

310 South Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,000.

15 Pardon’s Wood Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $619,000.

35 Forest Lane, Vacant Land, $800,000.

55 Forest Lane, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $800,000.

135 South Road, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $849,900.

30 Beech Crest Road, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $900,000.

SOLDS

*57 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $285,000.

237 Cedar Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $310,000.

190 Kenyon Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $310,000.

*3 Otan Court, Raised Ranch , 4 bed, 2 full bath, $350,000.

41 Landover Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $469,900.

170 Grand View Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $485,000.

295 Kent Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $561,663.

*182 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 3 bed, 4 full bath, $599,900.

OPEN HOUSES

