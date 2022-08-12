This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings

Above: *84 Rosedale Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/12/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 19 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*145 Dagnillo Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $975,000.

264 Kent Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.

365 Grand View Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $739,000.

*214 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,900.

12 Ridge Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,519.

*84 Rosedale Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000.

17 Grasslands Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.

*5390 Post Road, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,900.

*4162 Post Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $389,900.

*750 Quaker Lane #B301, High Rise, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $189,900.

SOLDS

180 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $925,000.

47 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $905,000.

350 Shippee Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $665,000.

25 Friendly Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

36 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.

140 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

*246 Spencer Woods Drive #246, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $410,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.