This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings

Above: *84 Rosedale Road
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/12/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 19 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
*145 Dagnillo Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $975,000.
264 Kent Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.
365 Grand View Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $739,000.
*214 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,900.
12 Ridge Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,519.
*84 Rosedale Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000.
17 Grasslands Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.
*5390 Post Road, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,900.
*4162 Post Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $389,900.
*750 Quaker Lane #B301, High Rise, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $189,900.
SOLDS
180 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $925,000.
47 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $905,000.
350 Shippee Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $665,000.
25 Friendly Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.
36 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.
140 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.
*246 Spencer Woods Drive #246, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $410,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Click here
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
0 Comments