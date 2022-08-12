This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings

by | Aug 12, 2022

Above: *84 Rosedale Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/12/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 19 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
*145 Dagnillo Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $975,000. 
264 Kent Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900. 
365 Grand View Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $739,000. 
*214 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,900. 
12 Ridge Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,519. 
*84 Rosedale Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000. 
17 Grasslands Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000. 
*5390 Post Road, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,900. 
*4162 Post Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $389,900. 
*750 Quaker Lane #B301, High Rise, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $189,900. 

SOLDS
180 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $925,000. 
47 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $905,000. 
350 Shippee Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $665,000. 
25 Friendly Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000. 
36 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000. 
140 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000. 
*246 Spencer Woods Drive #246, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $410,000.

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 