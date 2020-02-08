This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings, 12 Open Houses

Above: 340 Stone Ridge Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 2/7/20, 1 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

(click in blue-highlighted address for details)

180 #38, Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $75,000.

6 Bates Trail, Residential, $169,900.

20 Rock Way, Total Residential Development, $189,900.

*20 Eagle Run, Unit #B, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $335,000.

130 Shippeetown Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $369,900.

*4474 Post Road, Commercial, Office Building, $429,900.

8 Barrows Drive, Colonial, Other, 4 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $449,000.

1025 High Hawk Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $579,900.

340 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,000.

247-249 Main Street, Residential, Retail, $829,000.

SOLDS

1001 Main Street, Unit#1, One Level , 2 bed, 2 full bath, $370,000.

270 Cindyann Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $375,000.

20 Division Street, Colonial, Historic, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $399,000.

160 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $650,500.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

