This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.6 Million Forge Rd Home

Above: 57 Old Forge Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 5/8/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 15 new listings and 4 sold properties.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

190 Kenyon Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $325,000.

47 Ledge Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath,$339,000.

112 Maplewood, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$399,000.

70 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $489,900.

47 Great Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 $549,900.

295 Kent Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $559,900.

28 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $587,000.

34 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $639,900.

55 Fry Brook Drive, One Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$649,900.

40 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $669,900.

2 David Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $775,000.

60 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 full bath,1 half bath, $799,900.

35 Watch Hill, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $835,000.

35 Romano Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 5 full bath,1 half bath, $1,385,000.

*57 Old Forge Road, Colonial , 6 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,650,000.

SOLDS

37 Mallard Way, Vacant Land, $275,000.

*4474 Post Road, Commercial, Office Building, $419,900.

1860 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $468,000.

540 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $480,000.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES