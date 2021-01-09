This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.58 Million Secret Lane House

Above: 20 Secret Lane.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/8/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

20 Secret Lane, Contemporary/Tudor, 4 bed, 5 bath, 2 half bath. $1,579,000.

100 McPartland Way, Cape Cod/Ranch, 4 bed, 4 bath, $979,000. Offer Accepted!

*38 Charlotte Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, $550,000.

160 South Road, Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $439,000. Offer Accepted!

387 Main Street #5, Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $189,900.

SOLDS

4 Mystic Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $595,000.

126 Peirce Street, Colonial, 6 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $560,000.

1149 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 bath, $360,000.

220 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $523,000.

*9 Eagle Run #A, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $217,500.

20 Rock Way, Vacant Lot, $177,500.

OPEN HOUSES

