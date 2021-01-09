This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.58 Million Secret Lane House

by | Jan 8, 2021

Above: 20 Secret Lane.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/8/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

20 Secret Lane, Contemporary/Tudor, 4 bed, 5 bath, 2 half bath. $1,579,000. 

100 McPartland Way, Cape Cod/Ranch, 4 bed, 4 bath, $979,000. Offer Accepted!

38 Charlotte Drive

*38 Charlotte Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, $550,000. 

160 South Road, Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $439,000. Offer Accepted!

387 Main Street #5, Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $189,900. 

SOLDS

4 Mystic Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $595,000.

126 Peirce Street, Colonial, 6 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $560,000. 

1149 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 bath, $360,000. 

220 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $523,000. 

*9 Eagle Run #A, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $217,500. 

20 Rock Way, Vacant Lot, $177,500. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS