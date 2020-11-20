This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.325 Million Manse

by | Nov 20, 2020

Above: 25 Green Hill Way, listed by Jennifer Curry of Rhode Island Real Estate Services.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 11/20/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 10 sold properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.  Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*180 Ives Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $389,000 

*4494 Post Road, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $455,000 

*25 Green Hill Way, Contemporary, 3 bed,  2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,900 

100 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 8 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,325,000 

SOLDS

*750 Quaker Lane, Unit# 107, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $135,000. 

5 Harwood Road, Ranch, 3  bed, 2 full bath, $345,000. 

50 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, Split Level, 4  bed, 2 full bath, $440,000. 

*184 Heritage Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $453,500. 

172 Pine Glen Drive, One Level, 2  bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $490,000. 

36 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, 4  bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $540,000. 

30 Fieldstone Drive, Unit#30, Town House, 3  bed, 2 full bath, 1  half bath,$590,000. 

200 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 4  bed, 2 full bath, 1  half bath,$855,000. 

5 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4  bed ,3 full bath, 2  half bath,$880,000. 

2 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, Contemporary, 4  bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $925,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

