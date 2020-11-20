This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.325 Million Manse

Above: 25 Green Hill Way, listed by Jennifer Curry of Rhode Island Real Estate Services.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 11/20/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 10 sold properties and over 20 open houses this weekend. Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
*180 Ives Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $389,000
*4494 Post Road, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $455,000
*25 Green Hill Way, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,900
100 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 8 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,325,000
SOLDS
*750 Quaker Lane, Unit# 107, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $135,000.
5 Harwood Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $345,000.
50 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, Split Level, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $440,000.
*184 Heritage Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $453,500.
172 Pine Glen Drive, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $490,000.
36 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $540,000.
30 Fieldstone Drive, Unit#30, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath,$590,000.
200 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath,$855,000.
5 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4 bed ,3 full bath, 2 half bath,$880,000.
2 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $925,000.
OPEN HOUSES
