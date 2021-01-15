This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.2 Million Hill House

Above: 62 Somerset Street.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/15/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 3 sold properties and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
62 Somerset Street, Cottage/Historic, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $1,249,000.
60 Graham Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $750,000.
311 Middle Road, Contemporary/Ranch, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000. Offer Accepted!
45 Moosehorn Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $450,000.
65 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $572,000.
61 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $499,900.
SOLDS
130 Granite Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $925,000.
*95 Sawyer Avenue, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $495,000.
175 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $500,500.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
