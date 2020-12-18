Winter’s clouds are often filled with snow. Meteorologists (smart people who know a lot about weather) can tell us when and where certain atmospheric conditions will occur, but they have little knowledge regarding what’s in the hearts and minds of things like snow. People have a lot in common with snow. Sometimes, folks can become so intelligent that they forget certain truths. This story examines one such case.

A few years back dark gray clouds began to gather above a small little place called Everytown. Inside these clouds were snowflakes anxiously anticipating their trip to the ground. Our tale tells of one particular snowflake who struggled with the meaning of it all. Whatever you choose to believe there are certain undeniable facts. There is such a thing as snow. There is actually a day we call Christmas (December 25th) on the calendar. And finally, people all over the world celebrate this day. The rest is up to us to believe or not. Calling someone a snowflake these days is done so with derision. Have we come to the point where even though there are billions of people (and snowflakes) each individual is not unique? After all, it has been said, that no two snowflakes are alike. This is about a special snowflake.

The Little Snowflake

BEGINNINGS

Once upon long ago

In a place not far away

The evening sky was drawing near

Close to Christmas Day

The streets extremely busy

The homes were full of mirth

Awaiting season’s greetings

And much Peace on Earth

A forecast called for weather

Winter conditions were in store

It looked like a white Christmas

Would be knocking at the door

High up in the Heavens

With clouds about to burst

Awaited little snowflakes

All striving to be first

But one in particular

Was sitting on the fence

Jumping from such comfort

Made very little sense

Thus begins the story

One that must be told

Sharing how those tiny wonders

Warmed the coldest cold

THE JOURNEY

The little snowflake tumbling

Tumbling, tumbling down

Without a hint or a clue

As it headed towards the ground

On this day cold and cloudy

With the strongest hint of gray

Our friend the Little Snowflake

Had these things to say

“Why is it so chilly

Can’t I be like rain

Joyously nourishing flowers

And greening the terrain

Instead I drift quite easily

And schools cancel when they hear

That me and my friends are coming

As if something bad to fear”

On and on lamenting

Exploring the reasons why

Billions of other droplets

Had to fall from the sky

“Maybe we’ll be unlucky

Turning to slush from the heat

To make matters even worse

What happens if we are sleet

Nobody plays in such a mess

We’ll be disliked so

Most folks detest this stuff

Do we have to go”

These multiple protestations

All challenged the very worth

For what was the purpose

Of this trip down to earth

Then suddenly out of nowhere

And I know this sounds absurd

The only way to explain such things

Is that a miracle occurred

With evening now apparent

A truth would soon unfold

Explaining to our tiny friends

The importance of the cold

For down below a glimmer

Of lights began to show

Illuminating a precious scene

Of children playing with the snow

Some were making snowmen

Others built snow forts

A few created snow angels

Many enjoyed sledding and snow sports

With an air of wonder

Which came as a surprise

People were all celebrating snow

And not its demise

Just inches to go till touchdown

Before reaching white covered ground

The scene was next greatly blessed

With an astonishing sound

The harmony of church bells

Rang out loud and clear

So distinct came this tone

Even snowflakes could hear

Next be it colored bulbs

Or possibly the bells

It could even be the kids

As far as one could tell

But something gloriously happened

At first sounds absurd

The snowflakes they each glittered

All viewers now concurred

The lights from the heavens

And those from the street

Helped them shimmer much like diamonds

Oh, such a magnificent treat

Behold every single snowflake

They all understood

Their purpose it wasn’t bad

Their purpose was for good

When upon landing

The little snowflake and friends

Became part of a story

Without any end

Twas they all together

Each now were a part

Which took winters harshest chill

Then warming every heart

In the comfort of the clouds

Many hide in the sky

But without taking chances

Opportunity passes by

Countless unknown challenges

May appear dark as night

However evening is the time

When the stars shine so bright

Merry Christmas to all

And to all of you goodnight

There’s nothing like Christmas

When embracing such a sight

THE LITTLE SNOWFLAKE POSTSCRIPT

Each winter comes a time

When a brisk northern wind blows

Chilling the driving rain

And transforming it to snow

Then once and again

Those adorable flakes

Question the very journey

They each have to take

A last word from our traveler

Best sums up this simple plot

“Snow only comes with coldness

It can’t occur when hot

And sometimes when one is falling

And darkness clouds your sight

Please try to remember

The stars come out at night”

It’s this leap of faith

Despite all of those fears

That is oh so special

About this time of year

This story is true if you want it to be. In fact, it might even be more true than that which is before your eyes. Sometimes you have to fall to become grounded. Merry Christmas and enjoy the leap. – Bob

P.S. The coronavirus has challenged us in many ways. It has also brought to mind just how important we all are to each other. No matter your belief the world is a better place when you care.

Regards,

Bob

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poetry lover.