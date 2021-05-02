The Carpenter’s Tale

The George Floyd murder trial evoked many emotions across the Unites States. Played out before our eyes were a number of themes that have plagued us for years. At center was the issue of race.

For those who have experienced some of racism’s tentacles it is difficult to believe, or join, a system that has proven untrustworthy. For those who wonder why many ‘of color’ cannot get over it – it’s difficult relating to years of feeling marginalized and “less than.”

The Hammer and the Nail is my attempt to depict power disparity. It is also my attempt to show that if a house is to be built it is important that both play a role. The hammer has the power, but tomorrow reveals how the house is truly held together. Something is created that has a sense of purpose and soul. In the end there is a truth that exceeds contrivances. Who is to say that one person is better than another? In the words of Bob Dylan, “The answer is blowin’ in the wind.”

The Hammer and the Nail

Ardent in its nature

The hammer hit the nail

Over and over again

Those endless in a pail

Received a blow to its head

Pounded from on high

Two existences quite different

No person could deny

Each night the lofty hammer

Returned to its nice box

While those many nails

Awaited next day’s knocks

Tied to the workman’s hands

One was backed by force

The other waited anxiously

With no control of course

One day an ancient carpenter

Understood the desperate plight

Of the weary nail

Not one was left to sight

Then the powerful hammer

Alone with itself

Proved useless in the moment

And headed for the shelf

So listen gentle reader

To the hammer and the nail

For without each other

Many efforts will soon fail

And let us still remember

Despite the hammer’s place

Without the valiant nail

We’d lose a long-fought race

The human beings of this world are forever linked. Somehow, we stray and believe that our differences are to be feared. Somehow, we marginalize those considered different. Somehow, this must change. We have all had turns being hammers and nails. Unfortunately, for some it’s been a lifetime as the nail. Hopefully, one day, we will come together in understanding. No one knows this better than the carpenter referred to in this poem.

P.S. Epilogue

A house held together

By two so entwined

Will prove to be quite sturdy

With the test of time

A nation often lost

Like a ship without a sail

Might find it beneficial

To heed this solemn tale

Love your neighbor. See you soon.

Bob