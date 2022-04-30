The Buzz on Business: Welcome, Navigant

Navigant Credit Union recently celebrated the official ribbon-cutting of its newest branch location at 563 Main Street having opened to the public in March. The new branch is the first location in EG and its 23rd location across RI. Day-to-day operations at the branch will be led by Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager, Caitlyn Briggs, who joined Navigant Credit Union in January after 10 years at Citizens Bank.

On Saturday, May 7, the Cindy-Wood Garden Club will host their annual Plant Sale from 9:00 – Noon at St. Luke’s at 99 Peirce Street. 

The Town of East Greenwich Community Services Department, in partnership with the Hill & Harbor Neighborhood Association and the Chamber of Commerce, has organized a town wide cleanup on Saturday, May 14. To participate, meet at either Academy Field or Frenchtown School at 10:00 AM, grab a bag, gloves, and direction on what route you’ll be on. After the clean up, participants will meet at Academy Field at Noon to celebrate with hot dogs and refreshments. Click here or call (401) 886-8626 (Ext. 2) to register.

