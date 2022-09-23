The Buzz on Business: Upcoming Fun-On-The-Farm at Pat’s Pastured

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Families are welcome at Pat’s Pastured (830 South Road) for a lovely fall burger and music night at the farm on Saturday, October 1, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available HERE ($25/adult and $10/child, including entree, side and drink of choice). Burger Night is a celebration of community, the land, and the food it helps to provide. Visiting with baby chicks and other on-the-farm-fun is planned for this picnic-style event where attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance (and thus, pre-select meal options), bring blankets, beach chairs, or anything else to make yourself comfortable (except for pets from your own homes) for dinner and entertainment on a working-family farm.

According to the Pat’s Pastured event landing page on Eventbrite, the night will will feature “live music by Ryan Muir, a vocalist and guitar player for the band Monty Are I (@montyarei), spending a better part of a decade touring the country playing their original music. When they finished to pursue other endeavors, he spent time writing solo music for his side project, Like a Lighthouse. Today, Ryan has shifted and is the choral and theater director at South Kingstown High School; he will be playing everything from originals, Motown, folk, and rock.”

Above photos courtesy of Pat’s Pastured.