The Buzz on Business: Upcoming Fun-On-The-Farm at Pat’s Pastured

by | Sep 23, 2022

Families are welcome at Pat’s Pastured (830 South Road) for a lovely fall burger and music night at the farm on Saturday, October 1, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available HERE ($25/adult and $10/child, including entree, side and drink of choice). Burger Night is a celebration of community, the land, and the food it helps to provide. Visiting with baby chicks and other on-the-farm-fun is planned for this picnic-style event where attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance (and thus, pre-select meal options), bring blankets, beach chairs, or anything else to make yourself comfortable (except for pets from your own homes) for dinner and entertainment on a working-family farm. 

According to the Pat’s Pastured event landing page on Eventbrite, the night will will feature “live music by Ryan Muir, a vocalist and guitar player for the band Monty Are I (@montyarei), spending a better part of a decade touring the country playing their original music. When they finished to pursue other endeavors, he spent time writing solo music for his side project, Like a Lighthouse. Today, Ryan has shifted and is the choral and theater director at South Kingstown High School; he will be playing everything from originals, Motown, folk, and rock.”

Above photos courtesy of Pat’s Pastured.

