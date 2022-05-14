The Buzz on Business: The Current and Providence Oyster Bar II Now Open

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Small or big, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

As of May 1, Providence Oyster Bar II, of Atwells Group Hospitality, has officially opened at 5707 Post Road in the former location of Sweet Twist. The restaurant will serve dinner each evening and specializes in a variety of seafood options including a raw bar, hand-rolled sushi, lobster rolls, and as the name suggests, “Buck-a-Shuck appy-hour” oyster specials.

The Current, featured in the photo above, has opened at 99 Main Street to fill the space left available by Jaclynn Kate salon. Owner Britni Sweet, also founder of Love + Destroy online, has a Grand Opening event planned for this Sunday, May 15. Stop in to check out the local and handmade gifts and decor.

A Gracious Soul, a retail shop with purpose at 110 Main Street has expanded to fill the adjacent storefront (formerly Organical Botanical), with clothing and accessories for men. A Gracious Soul specializes in clothing, decor and accessories made locally and elsewhere in the U.S. by artists, makers, families, and small businesses; products that have been consciously and ethically sourced, leaving customers to feel good about what they bring home.

East Greenwich’s Greg Coccio has been named corporate executive chef for Newport Restaurant Group. He is now responsible for training culinary teams on advanced cooking techniques, quality assurance, implementation and training with regards to new culinary objectives, and operational support for every NRG restaurant, of which 11 are in the Ocean State. Chef Coccio has been with NRG since 2010, first as kitchen supervisor and more recently as executive chef at Avvio in Cranston.