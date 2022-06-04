The Buzz on Business: Slice & Co. is Summer Ready

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Slice & Co. (207 Main Street) will lightheartedly expand to become Slice & Co(ne) with its newfound ability to satisfy customer’s cravings for soft serve ice cream. Beginning this weekend from 4:00 p.m until close at 1:00 a.m., customers can choose from two flavors and a twist of the two in a cone or a cup. This weekend, it’s Vanilla Bean and Chocolate – made with real vanilla bean and real Hershey’s brand cocoa – and traditional toppings like sprinkles. As customers’ preferences are voiced and preferences become known, additional offerings will evolve alongside. Owner Jason Kindness noted “Sundaes and neat flavor combinations using fresh ingredients to reflect crowd-pleasing cocktail recipes from Kai Bar may be on the horizon as well.” Slice & Co. will continue to offer complimentary dog treats for canine companions and a sweet treat for four-legged friends also sounds likely in the near future. After the debut this weekend, Friday & Saturday hours will expand to accommodate an 11:30 a.m store opening.

East Greenwich News is not only hiring but also expanding – into podcasts. “EG News Director’s Cut,” hosted by Editor Elizabeth McNamara, offers listeners behind-the-scenes insight about what’s happening in town, why something is reported the way that it is, and other tidbits that might not make it to the website. Elizabeth is joined by Joannie Edwardson Hinman, an EG News board member with extensive media experience as half of the long-time former duo “Jones & Joan” on WSNE Providence, in Episode 1 for approachable commentary on Main Street, Scalloptown Park, the Police Log and more. The show will continue to air monthly. “EG News: Director’s Cut” is produced by Jesse Tolppa of Nova Pro Media.

Listen to the first episode then let us know what you would like to hear more about in future episodes – we want to hear from you! One listener, a brand new EG resident, had this to say, “I enjoyed the first podcast. My husband and I just moved in over the weekend. As you would mention a street or a place, I would Google it to see what you meant. This will be a great way for me to start to get the lay of the land.”

In the “old Benny’s Plaza” at 5600 Post Road, and following a ribbon cutting with the EG Chamber of Commerce at the end of March, Fred Astaire Dance Studio East Greenwich will host a Grand Opening Celebration with Dancing with the Stars’ Tony Dovoloni as the new space is celebrated on Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. To RSVP, call (401) 372-2113 or text (401) 329-6615.

The town’s Community Services Master Plan Survey will close on June 12. This is a great opportunity and unique time for all residents to have a voice in shaping programs, parks and services in East Greenwich.

Ocean State Job Lot is proud to announce the return of its “To The Rescue” charitable program to benefit animal welfare organizations, rehabilitation farms, wildlife centers, and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout the Northeast. From May 26 thru Wednesday, June 29, customers can make a donation when checking out at any OSJL retail store in the region, or with the “Donate Now” button on the website. Last year, 230 animal welfare organizations throughout the region benefited from this charitable program. OSJL is headquartered in North Kingstown.