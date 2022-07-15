The Buzz on Business: Silent Discos & a Milestone on Main

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

In ongoing efforts to adhere to the town’s noise ordinance while continuing to grow, Connor Finn of Finn’s Harborside (38 Water Street), recently shared plans for monthly “Silent Disco” nights by the water this summer. Attendees will don headphones provided by the restaurant from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. every other Saturday, beginning this week, on July 16, in order to dance alongside others also listening to the same songs but not have loud music on loud speakers as to be mindful of Harbour area residents the restaurant exists alongside.

Celebrating 33 years on EG’s Main Street, Jane Rollins of Scribe Calligraphy Studio & Gallery (514 Main Street) is pleased to offer customers 33% off select fine art works in July. Jane creates custom-designed wedding invitations, seating scrolls, citations, awards, baby announcements, envelope lettering, and award-winning fine art pieces. Her studio is open to the public and welcomes customers for walk-in requests, art viewing, and gift shopping between 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The Warwick Zoning Board will convene on Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (3275 Post Road) to consider a proposed zoning ordinance amendment for the former site of 1149 Restaurant at 1119 Division Street near the Warwick/East Greenwich line. Petitioners seek to open a Neon Marketplace and car wash at the site but require some dimensional variances to do so. Neon’s business model features quality crafted food and beverage choices from breakfast sandwiches, lunch options, and brick oven pizzas as well as coffee or milkshake choices, all also available in the convenience store or on Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub too.