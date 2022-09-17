The Buzz on Business: Providence Ballet Finds New Home

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Providence Ballet has moved to 63 Cedar Ave. #10 in East Greenwich, across from Cole Middle School. The school is in its 27th year of operation and is thrilled to call EG its permanent second home.

Providence Ballet was founded in June 1995. Its original satellite school in East Greenwich was opened in the summer of 1998. Both locations are dedicated to providing quality teaching in a nurturing environment. In 2004, founder and director, Eva Marie Pacheco created the Providence Youth Ballet to provide professional performance opportunities for young people of Rhode Island. It became the inspiration for the creation of Providence Ballet Theatre in 2008.

The Providence Ballet School offers classes for students ranging from age three through adults. Creative Movement for young beginning dancers introduces musical awareness, improves coordination and inspires movement exploration. Rigorous Ballet technique develops with appropriate fundamentals corresponding with each level. Contemporary and Jazz dance classes for children eleven years and up are also offered. All Providence Ballet staff are qualified professionals – many are still performing artists themselves. All teachers have years of experience working with both children and adults, inspiring and guiding artists of all ages. Fall registration at Providence Ballet is now open.