The Buzz on Business: Positive Aging with [EG’s Own] Patricia Raskin

East Greenwich resident Patricia Raskin is the proud host of the new “Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin” podcast, produced by Rhode Island PBS. It is the first Rhode Island PBS series produced exclusively as a podcast. The podcast premiered on September 20, and will continue with new episode releases on Tuesdays, for a total of 13 episodes in the first season.

Raskin is self-professed “early adopter of concepts,” whose passion for helping others seems to have found a great match highlighting guests and speaking with subject matter experts on “Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin.” The podcast touches on subjects that are relevant to many seniors, including business, careers, ageism, health, wellness, brain health, technology, and finances. Having grown up in a family with musical talent, Raskin is comfortable in front of an audience and puts her background in counseling and teaching to great use. Her energy and enthusiasm for the subject matter are impressive.

Raskin’s inspiration for the podcast, although a natural evolution of her life’s work training, coaching, and speaking on lifestyle, health, wellness, and inspirational programs, also stemmed from a parable she found in Richard Bach’s Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah. In it, a seagull learns that we teach others what we need to learn most for ourselves. “I want to be as young, vibrant, and healthy as possible, and I want to help others achieve that as well,” Raskin said.

“The difference between my earlier work on positive living and the focus of the podcast, aging positively, is that I’m older now,” Raskin explained. “Life changes and ageism exists, but that should not be a reason to ignore the enormous potential that remains as we get older.” Growing potential is a motivating factor behind Raskin’s partnership with URI; she is thrilled to utilize local resources and mentor eager Communications & Public Relations majors as they earn college credit for learning the business.

When not mentoring her interns, recording Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin, working on her positive radio program The Patricia Raskin Show on voiceamerica.com, writing a column for Jewish Rhode Island, it’s not hard to imagine that Raskin finds other ways to stay active. Raskin is especially proud of her work with the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce as a member of the Board of Directors, and loves “the passion people in East Greenwich have for being here, not just living here.” Raskin credits her brother, an attorney in Providence, as the reason she moved to Rhode Island 15 years ago, and happily admits she now can’t imagine living anywhere else.

Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin features many prominent Rhode Islanders who are experts in their fields, including upcoming season one episodes with Ted Fisher, Co-Founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation; Beryl Henzy, Registered and Licensed Dietician for Southcoast Health; Dr. Brian E. Duff, ENT-Otolaryngologist; Jeffrey H. Massey, Certified Financial Planner; and Richard W. Besdine, M.D., a physician, geriatrician, scientist, and current Professor of Medicine and Professor Health Services Policy and Practice at Brown University.

Raskin’s hopes for her future with the podcast and her career in general are that Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin can continue on a large scale, including on television. Raskin would also love to be a spokeswoman for a company that provides innovation and products for the country’s aging population. With her high energy, confidence, and drive, it certainly seems possible.

Funding for the Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin podcast on Rhode Island is provided by Southcoast Health, Cochlear, Greenwood Credit Union, Bama Companies, and Balancing Life’s Issues.