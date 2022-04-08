The Buzz on Business: Tale of Two Taverns

Above: Newly-opened Tavern in the Square EG

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding your 02818 business? Small or big, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected]

More than two years after Outback closed, Tavern in the Square EG has opened for business in the same spot at East Greenwich Square (aka Dave’s Plaza), 1000 Division St. mid-March. Beyond the signature burgers and bowls, they offer a selection of plant-based and/or gluten-free menu items as well as a kid’s menu and creative drink offerings. As we awaited our entrees, my table was happy with the Brussels sprouts and guac appetizers and March Madness action monopolizing the plethora of flat screens over the centrally-located bar. The large indoor-outdoor dining space is sure to be a customer favorite when it opens.

Meanwhile, another “tavern” – Tavern on Main East Greenwich – officially closed its doors at 50 Main St. earlier this week, but a plan is already in place to reopen them. Once renovations are complete in June, County Seat Restaurant and Lounge will open. It will feature a new menu, local beers, and craft cocktails in a modern space with a historic nod with a wine display as the focal point of the new vision.

EG’s own Robin Kall, literary podcast host, book influencer, and mastermind behind Reading with Robin, will host an afternoon event at Zuzu’s Petals at 165 Main St. this summer starring #1 bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand. On June 23, Hilderbrand will be signing copies of her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket” for ticket holders, and all event proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen in its mission to combat food insecurity and provide relief in Ukraine. Complete information can be obtained through Reading with Robin.

In August, GoPlay RI plans to open in what was Absolute Fitness, at 2727 South County Trail (behind Drip Cafe). GoPlay will fill 12,000 square feet of indoor space with soft play equipment and obstacles courses, designed for babies and children up to age 12. A co-working space is also planned for busy parents.

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) announced its “Relief for Ukraine” program has thus far resulted in the donation of six tractor trailer loads of health and hygiene products, nutritious food, warm clothing, and frontline medical supplies to Ukrainian refugee efforts. OSJL transported the supplies to a NJ port where they were airlifted to Poland and subsequently distributed throughout Ukraine by the company’s European partners. The donation program began on March 1, and is hosted at each of the closeout discount retailer’s 147 stores across the Northeast. Additional supplies were distributed through OSJL’s partnership with Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Boston, Mass., and additional funding was provided to the OSJL Charitable Foundation by the New England Patriots and the Kraft Family Foundation.