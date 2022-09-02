The Buzz on Business: New Restaurant, Childcare, and Real Estate Agent

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Greenwich Cove Kitchen

A casual dining experience by Dig In Dining has now opened in Cowesett, near the EG line at 3800 Post Road, known as Greenwich Cove Kitchen. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Greenwich Cove Kitchen serves take-out or in-person breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a full bar and dessert offerings available. (Photos by GCK/Din-In Dining: Burger with Sidewinder Fries, and Eggs Benedict)





Dr. Day Care

Dr. Day Care celebrated its Grand Opening with a ribbon cutting at its 88 Crompton Road location which is now open and enrolling students, six weeks old through Pre-K. The location recently underwent an accreditation visit to earn national accreditation from the National Early Childhood Program Accreditation (NECPA). To earn NECPA accreditation, Dr. Day Care completed an intense self-study process, measuring the program and its services against the NECPA standards. These standards assess quality in the areas of adult and child interaction, staff qualifications, health and safety, physical environment, administration, and parent and community relationships. Accreditation is a vigorous process that can take up to two years to achieve. Early childhood centers are evaluated based on standards that ensure the center is providing children a clean, safe, and positive learning environment. National accreditation gives parents the peace-of-mind knowing that teachers are creating engaging learning experiences for all children. According to studies by Child Care Aware in America, only 10% of centers in RI are nationally accredited.

As an early childhood expert, the Dr. Day Care founder, Dr. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, is excited to care for and educate children in East Greenwich. She has been in the profession for nearly 50 years and has received her doctorate in Education and Leadership. Dr. Shallcross Smith was named an “Exceptional Emerging Leader” by Exchange Press, Inc., the only recipient in Rhode Island to receive this prestigious international award. This combination of experience and education has allowed Dr. Day Care to provide the best quality care and education for the children and families that they serve.

Parents are encouraged to schedule a tour or stop by any time to view the newly remodeled facility.

Engel & V ö lkers Welcomes Myette

Newly-opened Main Street real estate branch Engel & Volkers of East Greenwich (247 Main Street) recently welcomed Kevin Myette as a real estate advisor, specializing in luxury, coastline, and multi-family properties. Formerly a public safety officer for large-scale retailers, Kevin wanted a career where he could help others and make a positive impact. He remembers being intrigued and pouring over the free real estate catalogs from the grocery store when he was young. But he had been apprehensive to make the leap to a full-time career in real estate until 2019, when his wife convinced him to take classes. He found his true passion after he got his license, and the rest is history.

In his new role at Engel & Völkers, Kevin is eager to bring his analytical skills, compassion, and communication so he can provide all his clients with a luxury experience, regardless of their budget. “Engel & Völkers offers me the opportunity to join a cutting-edge global brand that provides all the necessary support systems to better serve my clients,” says Kevin. “The brokerage’s global reach also offers me the opportunity to serve a wide range of clients from all over the world.”

Kevin holds a B.A. in Justice Studies, minor in Sociology with Magna Cum Laude honors from Rhode Island College. He is a member of the Kent Washington Board of Realtors.