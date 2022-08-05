The Buzz on Business: Fry Farm and The Trap

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

The historic Fry Farm (2233 South County Trail) has continued to diversify, offering yoga classes to EG yogis young and old this summer with tickets available for either “Mommy & Me” or “Sunset Yoga” classes. The parent/tot event is a daytime session held on some Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. and includes yoga, story time and a craft in the ticket price. The evening option, also on some Tuesdays, begins at 7:00 p.m. and is geared towards those of all experience levels. The farm has also hosted many “Pick Your Own” flower events recently, with recent seasonal options including sunflowers and dahlias (pictured above, from Fry Farm photos). Ticket information for their yoga events is HERE.

The Trap (95 Old Forge Road) has teamed up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to host “Tito’s and Treats at The Trap” on Sunday, August 14 from 2:00- 6:00 p.m. The event will feature dog-themed cocktails, live music by Josh Crowe, games, and adoptable dogs from Warwick Animal Shelter. Well-behaved canine attendees are welcome on a leash on the outdoor patio, and can enjoy pup cup frozen treats and fresh water stands. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter (FOWAS), an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit humane organization that provides critically important emergency and routine veterinary care, prescription medicines, foods and more for the shelter animals. FOWAS funds the “extras” such as bloodwork, x-rays, special surgeries, dentals or ultrasounds which helps to maintain reasonable adoption fees.