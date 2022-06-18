The Buzz on Business: Farmer Fridays

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

The Goddard Park Farmer’s Market has returned for the season. Seasonal vendors including farms, small businesses and local artisans, will have fresh foods, plants, honey, meat, vegetable crops, maple syrup and home decor and accessories available for purchase every Friday through October from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goddard Park at 1095 Ives Road. Interested vendors can apply HERE.

Since enrolling in the RI Developmental Disabilities Council’s free Self Employment Business Project, EG’s William and Cher Bailey of Bailey Brook Farm, home to Rhody Fresh Milk, have launched William’s Naturals Hand-Crafted Dairy Soap. Will (pictured above), the 31-year old son to Paul and Cher Bailey, has Down syndrome and developmental disabilities that do not impact his love for labor-intense soap-making business. The soaps (shown at the top) are currently available at Bailey Brook Farm, Fry Farm, and Emma Acres in Exeter, with expansions in the works to be in another store this season.