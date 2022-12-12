The Buzz on Business: Embrace Home Loans & NEIT

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding your 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

New Door Opens on Main Street

Embrace Home Loans, a mortgage lender founded in 1983 headquartered in Middletown, recently opened an EG branch (620 Main Street, Unit 1).

Led by Branch Manager Michelle Solomon, the EG team includes Sales Manager Jonathan Bellemore and Junior Loan Officer Melissa Bjorklund. The EG branch plans to add six to eight loan officers over the next several months. “Our goal is to quickly fill the new office to maximum capacity,” said Solomon. “East Greenwich is a great place to open a new office. It has a rich history and is a vibrant, friendly community, and our new branch is conveniently located near I-95 which allows us to easily meet with potential clients and referral partners throughout Rhode Island,” said Bellemore.

A grand opening of the East Greenwich office will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Local real estate agents, title agents and other financial partners are invited to meet the Embrace Home Loans EG team and learn more about its loan programs.

NEIT Wins 1st Regional Esports Competition

New England Institute of Technology’s (NEIT) Rocket League esports team competed in the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) finals on Dec. 4, in Worcester, Mass., and won the NECC Rocket League Title in the Emergents Atlantic Division by defeating Worchester’s Assumption University, 4-0. NEIT’s esports program is relatively new, which makes the win especially noteworthy as it represents the team’s first playoff victory, first trophy, and the first invitation to a national competition which will be held in the spring.

New England Tech headed into the Rocket League playoffs with a strong presence throughout the season, finishing the regular season with an 8-0 record and only dropping one game in all their matches. The New England Tech Tigers did not disappoint, winning quarterfinals against Thomas University 3-0, semifinals against Clark University 3-1, and finals against Assumption University 4-0. This brought the Tigers’ final record to 11-0 in matches and 34-2 in games.

The varsity Rocket League team is coached by New England Tech ‘20 alumnus Raden Mikkelsen. Brandon Eigenbrode, NEIT ’21, serves as the NEIT Esports Coordinator. The NEIT Rocket League team is comprised of returning players Cameron Quinn, Kyle Nicolas, and freshman Devin Woloszyn-Rivera. The players complement each other well – Quinn and Nicolas played an aggressive offense together, and Woloszyn-Rivera played a strong defense. The team’s victory may be seen below.

“With the esports program being new to New England Tech, it was awesome to win the NECC Rocket League title,” stated Eigenbrode. “The team played incredibly well together all season, and I could not be prouder of each player. We would not have won the divisional title without the dedication of the players and their coach, Raden Mikkelsen. His expertise really helped the team to victory.”

New England Institute of Technology is a private, non-profit technical university and is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education. Founded in 1940, the university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs focusing on a proven combination of technical expertise coupled with experiential learning, including an associate in science and a bachelor of science degree programs in video game design and development.