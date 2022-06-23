The Buzz on Business: Congrats to Frenchtown’s Doucette

Above: Frenchtown Principal Maryann Crudale, Supt. Alexis Meyer, Teacher of the Year Dana Doucette, and Asst. Supt. Michael Podraza.

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Congratulations to Frenchtown Elementary’s Dana Doucette who was selected as East Greenwich District Teacher of the Year this week. The announcement is shown above in a photo shared by Superintendent Alexis Meyers.

After their Tuesday debut this week, The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge (50 Main Street) is open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. For now, reservations are required and can be made on their website or by phone: (401) 398-0032. The menu features a large selection of appetizers and “social plates” to please a wide audience with many vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options at the forefront, complimented by a selection of local draft beers and handcrafted specialty cocktails. County Seat gift cards can also be used at Chef/Owner Christian D’Agostino’s other Rhode Island restaurants, Tavern on Main in Wakefield and The Coastal Cabin in Narragansett. Photo: Caramelized Sea Scallops with Mango & Black Bean Salsa. Photo: The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge

Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream opens this week at their new location, 2934 South County Trail, location this week. Starting Thursday, June 23, they will be open from Noon to 9 p.m. daily.