The Buzz on Business: B&H Framing Closing, OSJL Provides Hurricane Help

B&H Framing and Greenwich Gallery

Family owned and operated by Alexandra Potts since 2009, EG’s B&H Framing and Greenwich Gallery (514 Main Street) will be closing at the end of the month. Potts acknowledged difficulties stemming from the pandemic as a significant reason she will soon cease operations. Her decision was also influenced by evolving priorities and the development of a new passion to impact people’s lives in an unrelated career field. Potts has enjoyed her experience selling carefully and beautifully curated artisan gifts and completing custom framing orders for her retail customers and clients, as well as her role as the third owner of B&H Framing. The business had been established in 1968, according to her records.

At the end of the month, Potts will turn her space over to Jane Rollins of Scribe Calligraphy & Gallery, for an expansion of her current footprint in their shared storefront.

Potts’ dogs, Frankie, Emma, and Asher, have been known to frequent the shop and even signed off on her great working relationship with nearby Crestar Framing’s new owner, Brendan McCarthy, as they met him for the first time earlier this year. Potts recommends all future framing needs in EG be handled by Crestar. “They do great work,” she admonished.

Potts looks forward to the challenge of a new career, and looks to earn her masters degree in social work in hopes of becoming a clinical therapist. B&H Framing and Greenwich Gallery will remain open through October.

Ocean State Job Lot

Earlier in the month, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), the region’s premier discount retail chain with 150 store locations across the Northeast, sent two tractor-trailer trucks filled with new clothing and other essential items, valued at more than $400,000, for children and adults affected by Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida. This donation was made possible in part by generous OSJL customers who continue to support this effort at store registers, OSJL’s tremendous purchasing power, as well as OSJL’s partners, including the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation.

“Like all Americans, we are saddened by the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida, leaving thousands without their homes, personal belongings, and worse,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director of the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “An integral part of our mission is giving back to those in need, whether they are in our own backyard or thousands of miles away. Sending these items is just one way we can help from afar, with our wonderful partners at the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation, and using our unique purchasing and logistics abilities.”



