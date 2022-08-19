The Buzz in Business: Shabalot Opens on Main

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Welcome to Shabalot “shabby chic boutique” opened earlier this summer at 187 Main Street by owner and artist Janice Hafley. Janice uses a variety of mediums to hand paint, texturize, and get creative with furniture and canvases alike. She creates custom and curated pieces in addition to those available in-store, while offering a variety of in-store arts and creation classes throughout the year. Shabalot features pop-up displays from DIY Paint, Iron Orchid Designs, Shiplap & Chandeliers, and more.

Ocean State Job Lot Gives Back for Back to School

Ocean State Job Lot’s “Buy-Give-Get backpack program kicked off on Monday, July 25. Customers were encouraged to buy a select backpack at OSJL for $15.00 and give it back to the store as a donation to a child in need. Each customer who participated received a $15.00 “Crazy Deal” Gift Card per backpack, for use on a future purchase. OSJL “sold out” of the 34,000 backpacks that were earmarked for the program in just over two weeks.

“We are fortunate to have some of the most generous and loyal customers out there,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Charitable Foundation. “Despite supply-chain issues that delayed our shipment of backpacks, our customers stepped up to the plate and we accumulated more donated backpacks in a shorter window this year than we did over the four weeks of last year’s program. We are so proud of this effort and look forward to helping more than 30,000 kids in need head back to the classroom well equipped this year.”

The purchased and donated backpacks have been stuffed with back-to-school items and will be distributed in partnership with the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation, as well as various support agencies and state police departments across the region. Since its inception five years ago, the Buy-Give-Get backpack program has supplied over 100,000 backpacks to students in-need, including children of military families.

The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation has a long history of philanthropic leadership, supporting numerous causes, including feeding the hungry, helping the homeless, assisting veterans and military families, aiding animal rescue, caring for children, advancing healthcare, supporting the arts, and promoting learning. The Foundation’s operational, administrative, and overhead expenses are covered by Ocean State Job Lot, not the Foundation, ensuring that 100% of every dollar raised through the Foundation goes directly to helping those in need.

Ocean State Job Lot is headquartered in the Quonset Point Business Park in nearby North Kingstown.