The Buzz in Business: EG News & EG Chamber of Commerce, RI Children’s Dentistry, Washington Trust, & Optrel

EG News Turns 5!

Join us for our 5 Year Birthday Party – a fundraiser and community celebration of five years of growth for East Greenwich News as a non-profit news organization. Tickets are currently available for $25, to include complimentary food and drinks from signature level community donors. More than 35 fantastic prizes will be raffled from many local restaurants, stores, and small businesses; raffle tickets will be sold on site. Come stop in and celebrate with us on Thursday, September 8 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Varnum Memorial Armory (6 Main Street, EG).

Additional donations to support sustained East Greenwich News operations for many years to come are always welcome. Those wishing to purchase tickets or make donations may also do so by mail via checks/cash to EG News at 18 Prospect Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818, ATTN: Birthday Bash.

EG Chamber of Commerce

The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting Savor East Greenwich, this year on September 22, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the East Greenwich Yacht Club. It kicks off the start of East Greenwich Restaurant Week, which will run from September 23 through October 2, 2022. Complete details will be forthcoming on the Chamber website HERE.

Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics

Welcome back to Rhode Island, Dr. Christopher Gordon! He is the newest addition to the staff of Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics on South County Trail in East Greenwich. Dr. Gordon went to public elementary and middle school here in Rhode Island, then went on to Bishop Hendricken High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Boston University and earned a master’s degree in Oral Health Science upon his graduation from Boston University School of Medicine. Dr. Gordon chose to specialize in pediatric dentistry and completed an Advanced Education in Pediatric Dentistry residency in Columbia, Mo., through NYU Langone Medical Center. His training consisted of in-office restorative procedures as well as hospital-based dentistry using general anesthesia and in-office oral conscious sedation.

22 Days Brought 222 Acts of Kindness for Washington Trust

The Washington Trust Company announced this week that its employees, located in offices throughout RI, MA and CT, performed more than 222 Acts of Kindness in 22 days in celebration of the company’s 222nd anniversary. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the nation’s oldest community bank and “community” is one of the company’s core values. The initiative was designed to illustrate how many, small, gestures by employees could make a big difference in the lives of others.

Acts of kindness performed by Washington Trust employees included: providing water to a local road construction crew; donating food, clothing, and housewares to local nonprofit organizations; delivering homecooked meals to elderly neighbors; and sharing fresh garden vegetables with neighbors.

“Washington Trust is proud to have served as a trusted financial partner and integral part of our communities for 222 years,” said Chairman & CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “We wanted to celebrate this milestone and perform these Acts of Kindness within our community to thank our friends and neighbors for their support over the years.”

Optrel Debuts First Swiss-Made Innovative Clear Masks

Optrel, a leading manufacturer of innovative safety protection for the industrial and healthcare markets, launched the P.Air Clear, the world’s first NIOSH-approved N95 respirator with a transparent window.

“Optrel is committed to bringing world-class respiratory protection solutions to the market,” said Grant Cooper, CEO of Optrel, Inc. “The past few years have demonstrated the need for us to expand beyond our core industrial market with respiratory protection that meets the needs of workers in healthcare, education, and a variety of other industries. These new markets demand innovative products that offer superior protection without hindering interpersonal communication. The P.Air Clear strikes a balance between protecting workers and bridging the communication barrier posed by traditional N95 masks.”

The P.Air Clear is an important breakthrough for healthcare workers, educators, geriatrics and the deaf and hard of hearing population. It offers the highest quality protection with the added benefit of a transparent window, eliminating the communication barrier posed by traditional masks. Because we rely on facial cues to convey emotion, build trust, enhance comprehension and build relationships. The P.Air Clear N95 respirator ensures superior protection, without detracting from what matters most—connection.

Swiss-made with the highest quality material for comfort and function, the P.Air Clear features a transparent window, a latex-free head harness and an adjustable nose clip. For more information on Optrel, visit the Optrel website HERE.

For nearly 30 years, Optrel has challenged convention by creating personal protective equipment that prioritizes safety while increasing productivity and job satisfaction. Optrel AG is headquartered in Wattwil, Switzerland with its North American operations, Optrel, Inc., based on Division Street in East Greenwich.