Ten Eyck Sworn In as New EG Rotary President

by | Jun 27, 2023

 

Above: Rotary Assistant District Governor Robert Cruz swears in new EG Rotary President Bill Ten Eyck. 

New EG Rotary President Bill Ten Eyck thanks outgoing President Kate Upham.

East Greenwich Rotary Club 2023.

