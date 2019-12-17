Teenage Shop Owner Believes All Dogs Deserve Taste of Hawaii

By Aiza Shaikh

During a family trip to Hawaii earlier this year, 14-year-old Allan Cain noticed a lot of dogs enjoying Hawaiian food. He realized that dogs here in East Greenwich have no idea of what Hawaiian food is like. He thought every dog should get to experience eating in Hawaii.

So, Allan decided to bring Hawaii to the town. That’s why he created Marli’s, a shop featuring all kinds of Hawaiian dog treats.

Marli’s Hawaiian Dog Treats at 283 Main Street opened last June and it’s done well, despite a limited schedule. It’s open Friday afternoons and Saturdays. After all, Allan does have to go to school (he’s a freshman at EGHS) and contend with homework.

Allan stocks a variety of treats, everything from pretzels to clam chowder. The most popular, he said, are sweet treats shaped like ice cream cones.

The “Marli” of the name is Allan’s own pooch, the inspiration for the treats Allan sells. Allan said he tries to pick out the best treats for her and believes other dogs will like them too.

Not every 14-year-old can open their own shop. In Allan’s case, it helps that his dad, Trevor Cain, owns the building. But Allan manages and staffs it himself.

Managing a business at such a young age has been a great experience for Allan. By running the store, he has gained lots of knowledge on how a business works.

“My experience has taught me how to keep track of money and how to be responsible,” he says.

What Allan loves most about the store is seeing the dogs’ reactions after handing them their treats.

“My favorite part is bringing a little smile to the dogs’ faces, as well as the owners. I hope every dog gets to enjoy a little taste of Hawaii.”

Marli’s Hawaiian Dog Treats, 285 Main St., is open Fridays from 2:45 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 4 p.m. You can reach Allan at (401) 658-6437 and check out the store’s website here.

Reporter Aiza Shaikh is a junior at East Greenwich High School.

