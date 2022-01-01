EG Teen, 17, Dies In Car Accident

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since it first posted.

Supt. Alexis Meyer announced Saturday that EGHS junior Olivia Passaretti, 17, was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning.

“Our hearts are heavy with this loss to our East Greenwich community,” she wrote in a letter to families.

As of Saturday evening, the state police had not yet released Passaretti’s name, but they said earlier Sunday a Mercedes sedan veered into Nissan Altima on Route 95 south near the Route 117 overpass in Warwick Saturday just before 1 a.m. and added that the car was being driven by a 17 year old. The Altima was pushed across one lane of travel and the breakdown lane before leaving the roadway, hitting a tree and rolling over. The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene by Warwick rescue.

According to the state police, the Mercedes spun several times, finally coming to rest in the breakdown lane. The driver fled on foot. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wickford Barracks at (401) 444-1064.

Supt. Meyer said the school district would offer support as needed for students and staff. This follows the death Dec. 21 of Rosalee Cambio, who attended EGHS last year, in a car accident in Providence.

“The East Greenwich High Crisis Response Team was convened this afternoon to plan supportive measures for students, staff, and families. As our school community processes this tragic news and works through the grief process, we will be offering support and counseling services to our students and staff at East Greenwich High School on Sunday 01/02/2022 and in the coming days and weeks. Counselors from across the school district, the community, and outside agencies will be on hand to support students and staff as needed. We have the resources to support our staff, students and families.”

