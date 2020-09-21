‘Take It Outside’ Sunday: Rocking On Main Street

by | Sep 20, 2020

Main Street Sundays are hitting their stride, with the help of good food, fun drinks, heaters, and live music. There was a masked, socially distanced crowd even in front of the Greenwich Hotel to listen to The Sliding Capos, Hub Brennan and Gary Brisco’s popular oldies band.

That makes three-for-three for the town’s ‘Take It Outside’ Sunday initiative, where Main Street is closed from King Street to Dedford Street. Inside and outside the Main Street pedestrian zone, people were out, despite the decided chill in the air Sunday. Here are some photos and a couple of videos from Sunday’s festivities.

Town Manager Andy Nota and Town Clerk Leigh Carney dined at Rasa Sunday with their spouses.

Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar on Sunday.

The Patio may not have been using their outdoor heaters yet, but they have ’em!

