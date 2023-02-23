 ‘Swatting Call’ Targets EGHS

Police get false report about someone armed at the high school

Supt. Brian Ricca told district families Thursday evening that someone called the East Greenwich Police Department earlier in the day with a false report of a person with a weapon at the high school. According to Ricca, police reported to the high school and, after a search, determined there was no threat.

There have been a number of these so-called “swatting calls” to schools across the country in recent weeks.

Students are on winter break this week so no classes were disrupted.

Here is Ricca’s email message to district families and staff: