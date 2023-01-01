Sunderland Earns Public Service Award

Credit: Ben Shumate

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) recently gave East Greenwich Finance Director Patricia Sunderland the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award. For 46 years, RIPEC has recognized unsung heroes who have made outstanding contributions to public service.

Patricia Sunderland has served as the finance director for the Town of East Greenwich since 2019 and has 26 years of experience serving municipal governments. She is a recipient of the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Financial Officers Association and among her professional achievements in East Greenwich are the successful funding of the town’s pension system, the development of plans for the town’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, and the administration of the town’s six-year capital improvement program.

Comments from East Greenwich Town Manager Andy Nota were showcased at the October award ceremony at the R.I. Convention Center.

"Trish, I consider myself the lucky one that gets to offer these comments tonight, although on behalf of the thousands of colleagues and officials and tens of thousands of residents that you've impacted in your career so far, we all stand together in congratulating you in receiving this well-deserved honor," he said in a video introduction. "Congratulations, Trish."