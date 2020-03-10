Summer Preview! 2020 Main Street Stroll Schedule

The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce and its Main Street Merchants Committee proudly announce its 2020 Main Street Stroll schedule. Last year was one of the most successful stroll years in recent memory and the 2019 Main Street Strolls were all highly attended.

This year, the goal of the Chamber’s Main Street Merchant’s Committee is to build upon last year’s success. “We continually are striving to make the strolls even better and provide East Greenwich residents and visitors to EG with a wonderful Main Street experience. We are excited about our plans for 2020”, said East Greenwich Chamber Executive Director, Stephen M. Lombardi.

The ever-popular Dogs on Main Stroll will kick off the season on Thursday May 28. Our Thursday, June 25 Stroll will be designated for young artists and will be held in conjunction with Chalk the Block. The July Stroll will feature music and artists and will take place on Thursday, July 30. The Main Street Stroll season concludes with the very popular Taste of EG Stroll which takes place on Thursday, August 27.

Local musicians are invited to play at all four strolls and artists are welcome at the June and July strolls. Those interested in participating can contact the Main Street Coordinator, Amy Moore for further information at amy@eastgreenwichchamber.com or (401)490-1526.

For those looking to participate in the “Chalk the Block” street drawing contest more information will be available shortly at www.mainstreeteg.org or www.eastgreenwichchamber.com

2020 Main Street Stroll Schedule:

Dogs on Main Stroll – Thursday, May 28

Young Artists/Chalk the Block Stroll – Thursday, June 25

Music on Main Stroll – Thursday, July 30

Taste of EG Stroll – Thursday, August 27