Storm Isaias: 1,500+ Lose Power In EG

by | Aug 4, 2020 | News

Above: Downed tree on Middle Road. Credit: JD Smith 

Tropical storm Isaias may have only skirted Rhode Island but it caused widespread power outages throughout the state, including in East Greenwich, where more than 1,500 households were without power at some point Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. Large trees and limbs were down on Middle Road, South Country Trail and Cindy Ann Drive, and other streets.

You can find the National Grid outage map HERE.

Liberty Street. Credit: Mike Gormley

A large tree down on Cindy Ann Drive near Bunker Hill. Credit: Sharon Siedliski

Middle Road limb down. Credit: Paula Glod

Limb down on South County Trail. Credit: Paula Glod

