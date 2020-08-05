Storm Isaias: 1,500+ Lose Power In EG

Above: Downed tree on Middle Road. Credit: JD Smith

Tropical storm Isaias may have only skirted Rhode Island but it caused widespread power outages throughout the state, including in East Greenwich, where more than 1,500 households were without power at some point Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. Large trees and limbs were down on Middle Road, South Country Trail and Cindy Ann Drive, and other streets.

You can find the National Grid outage map HERE.

