By Bob Houghtaling

History is often written by the winners or those in power. Unfortunately, this often leads to a skewed perception of reality as well as the perpetuation of marginalization for those not in power. Today too many continue to experience a different America. While George Floyd’s death has brought additional focus to racial concerns–there is a whole lot more to consider regarding how we relate to each other. The poem Who Gets to Determine hopefully expresses how power might write the books, but the people get to tell the story.

Who Gets to Determine

Who gets to determine

The expression of pain

That showered the years

Much like acid rain

Poisoning our viewpoints

And holding Lives back

Who gets to determine

How we view such attacks

Who gets to determine

How history is penned

Do we write it for truth

Or out of frustration to end

Perhaps tied in nice packages

It will all go away

Who gets to determine

At the end of the day

The cracking of whips

The Trail of Tears

Wounded Knee and Tulsa

Have over the years

Been harsh reminders

Of an oppressive past

If we don’t search for truth

Our pain will long last

Who gets to determine

Faces etched in the hills

Or why the Confederates

Preside over us still

They represent a power

That so many know

Who gets to determine

It can’t be Jim Crow

Who gets to determine

Why many hit the streets

Calling out for justice

While not hiding behind sheets

Change has to come

In the land of the free

Who gets to determine

It’s for you and for me

The cracking of whips

The Trail of Tears

Wounded Knee and Tulsa

Have over the years

Been harsh reminders

Of an oppressive past

If we don’t search for truth

Our pain will long last

The ideals of America lean towards a welcoming dynamic. Unfortunately, we have had many periods where a ‘us vs. them’ mindset has promoted significant acrimony. Those leaders who assert “With malice towards none, with charity for all” look to heal, while those who search for villains, amongst us, take the nation back to the days of Jim Crow and Removal. I am hoping that we can continue to embrace change. I am hoping that our future will include celebrating the contributions of those waiting to be heard to the fullest extent. Patience is a luxury for those in power. Please let’s keep in mind that years of oppression can make change an urgent consideration.

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poet.

