Sticker Campaign Highlights Risks of Sharing Alcohol w/Minors

The stickers will be on pizza boxes as reminders this Super Bowl Weekend

The Super Bowl is an exciting time for football enthusiasts of all ages to witness and celebrate an athletic competition of the highest standard! For many, it is the highlight of mid-winter with delicious finger food, ice cold beverages, funny Super Bowl ads and the revered half-time show! This Super Bowl Weekend, local pizza shops are collaborating with the Kent County Prevention Coalition to place stickers on pizza boxes that remind all our community members that even though this is a fun time, alcohol beverages are only legal for those members aged 21 and over.

According to the 2020 Rhode Island Young Adult Survey, 58.8 percent of underage young adults that drank reported that a friend or relative who is 21+ gave them alcohol.

This Sticker Shock Campaign focuses on raising awareness about Rhode Island’s Social Host Law, which asserts that it is illegal to buy, provide, supply alcohol, or provide a place to consume alcohol to anyone under 21 years old. This campaign is a reminder to adults to stay vigilant and a thank you to those community members that keep our youth safe.

There are many ways we can look out for each other during fun get-togethers. The Kent County Prevention Coalition reminds everyone to keep their alcoholic beverages in one location during family celebrations, where it is easier to monitor responsible consumption.

So, this year, whether you are rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, remember to keep your community safe and alcoholic beverages out of the hands of our developing teens and young adults. Do not get caught off guard! Know the Social Host Law and drink responsibly.

A special thank you to Ronzio Pizza and Subs on West Shore Road, Ronzio Pizza on Warwick Avenue, and Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana on Universal Boulevard in Warwick, as well as Steve Filippou’s Twisted Pizzeria and Restaurant on Main Street, and Victor’s Kitchen and Pizzeria on Post Road in East Greenwich for partnering with the Kent County Prevention Coalition to get this important message out.

For more information on the Social Host Law check us out online at riprevention.org/campaigns.