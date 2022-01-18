State Suspends License for Doctor Practicing in EG

Boris Bergus, M.D., owns America’s Vein Center on South County Trail

The Department of Health announced earlier this week it had suspended the medical license of Boris Bergus, M.D., owner of America’s Vein Center, which has offices in East Greenwich (at 1407 So. County Trail) and Lincoln, after unannounced inspections turned up dozens and dozens of expired medications and other problems at both offices in December.

Bergus, who lives in Rehoboth, Mass., graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1988 and has been licensed to practice medicine in Rhode Island since 1990. DOH suspended the license of another doctor who worked at the center, Khalid Yehia, M.D., who has been licensed to practice in Rhode Island since 2011.

According to DOH, the anonymous complaint that led them to conduct simultaneous investigations at the offices in EG and Lincoln urged investigators to go unannounced. “Please do not tell him you are visiting. He will hid everything…,” the complainant wrote, accusing him of using expired medications among other things.

At both offices, investigators found medications that had expired as long ago as 2008. In addition, syringes were open to the air, and open vials of medication.

Find report about Bergus here: BorisBergus. The report for Yehia repeats the same findings.