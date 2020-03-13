State Closes K-12 Schools; April Vacation Cancelled

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced midday Friday all public schools will be closed next week and April vacation is cancelled. All sports are also cancelled, including playoffs scheduled for this weekend.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island more than doubled since yesterday, according to the state Dept. of Health – 14 confirmed cases, up from 5, including 3 children.

Raimondo is recommending childcare facilities to stay open.

EG interim superintendent Frank Pallotta send out the message below to East Greenwich families via email, to reiterate the governor’s decision on schools:

March 13, 2020

Dear Members of the East Greenwich Community:

We have just been notified by the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Education that all Rhode Island schools will be closed next week. The closing of schools next week is a substitution of the April vacation week. There will be no April vacation.

They will be assessing the situation week-by-week, with the week of March 23 possibly being a distance learning week with schools possibly being closed at that time as well. That decision will be made next week. Additionally, until further notice, all extracurricular activities are suspended, including interscholastic athletics.

Further information will follow as we receive it from the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

Respectfully,

Dr. Frank Pallotta

Interim Superintendent