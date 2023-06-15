Spring 2023 Graduates (#1): Stonehill, Fairfield, Bucknell, Holy Cross

Above: College of the Holy Cross

Matthew Sylvia was awarded a master of business administration degree in Business Administration during Salve Regina University‘s 73rd commencement. Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong conferred 804 degrees in total during the ceremony, including 589 bachelor’s degrees, 207 master’s degrees and eight doctoral degrees.

Sean Paul Sierra-Patev received a degree from Clark University during the University’s 119th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 21. Sierra-Patev graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Biology.

Abbey McMullen of East Greenwich graduated Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Justice Studies – BA, from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2023. McMullen was among more than 4,200 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The following local students earned degrees from the College of the Holy Cross:

Kathleen Casey, Summa Cum Laude

Brendan Bonner

Cristos Argys

Two East Greenwich residents were among the 548 students who graduated at Stonehill College‘s 72nd Commencement on Sunday, May 21:

Emma Tedeschi

Stephanie Webber

The following Fairfield University students from East Greenwich graduated in May 2023:

Caroline McAndrew

Cooper Stearns

Bucknell University celebrated over 800 graduates from the Class of 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The class represents over 60 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management), including these East Greenwich students:

Ben Carcieri

Will Carcieri

The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac University during commencement ceremonies held in May:

Anoush Calikyan, Doctor of Medicine

Maeve Gleason, Master of Science, Business Analytics

If you or a family member are a recent graduate of college or graduate school, ask your school to send information about the graduation to [email protected] And congratuations!