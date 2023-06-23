Spring 2023 Dean’s Lists and Honors: URI, RPI, Fairfield & Others

If you or your child has made a college or university dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

Lola Balkcom, majoring in political science at Gettysburg College, was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List for her outstanding academic achievement.

Jessica Caterson was recently initiated into the Johns Hopkins University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.

Emerson College student Madeline Morin is one of 98 seniors and juniors inducted into Emerson’s Gold Key Honor Society on April 5 in a ceremony in the Semel Theater in Boston, Mass. The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson in 1962 to “recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement.” Madeline Morin is majoring in Marketing Communication and is a member of the Class of 2022.

Kathryn Butziger, a member of the class of 2024 majoring in Computer Science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled A Digital Gateway to the Museo de San Juan.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Quinn Budnick, a member of the class of 2026 majoring in Computer Science and Interactive Media and Game Development – Technology, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2023 semester.

Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement.

Baya Ginsburg, a Pre-Physician Assistant Studies major

Irene Leary, a Spanish major

Stasha Roskowski, a Community Health major

James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the May 2023 commencement exercises.

David Norton of East Greenwich graduated with a degree(s) in Marketing – BBA

Margaret Thompson of East Greenwich graduated with a degree(s) in Marketing – BBA

were among nearly 1,000 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Stonehill College:

David Crossland

Amber Salvator

James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester:

Abbey McMullen, who is majoring in Justice Studies – BA

David Norton, who is majoring in Marketing – BBA

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Benjamin Weinstein, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

The following Fairfield University students received Dean’s List Honors for the Spring 2023 semester.

Sydney D. Fay

Caroline M. McAndrew

Carl J. Meiser

Mikal J. Morton

Caroline E. Shea

Irene Leary, a member of Hofstra University‘s Class of 2023, has been studying Spanish and Global Studies, was one of 47 Hofstra students from the Classes of 2022 and 2023 recently inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She was also among 13 Hofstra University students inducted into the Mu Kappa Chapter of Gamma Theta Upsilon (GTU), the international geographic honor society. Irene, a member of Hofstra’s class of 2023, has been studying Spanish and Global Studies at Hofstra.

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year and the list includes:

Ben Carcieri , 2023, Environmental Engineering

Will Carcieri, 2023, Mechanical Engineering

Jack Callanan was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for fall semester 2022.

Congratulations to the following students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester:

Spencer Hallagan

Elisabeth Loiselle

The following students have made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York:

Caleb Carr is studying Computer Science

Audrey Kling is studying Computer Science

Smayan Nandakumar is studying Computer Science

Jessica Martin has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England.

Antal Lee has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.